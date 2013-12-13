Tic Tac Toe: Understanding the Minimax Algorithm

Note! This article is has also been translated to Japanese, Portuguese, and Russian. I really appreciate the readers that reached out to me and translated this article.

I recently built an unbeatable game of tic tac toe. It was a fun and very humbling project that taught me a ton. If you want to get totally schooled, give the tic tac toe game a shot here.

In order to make the game unbeatable, it was necessary to create an algorithm that could calculate all the possible moves available for the computer player and use some metric to determine the best possible move. After extensive research it became clear that the Minimax algorithm was right for the job.

It took a little while to really fundamentally understand the algorithm and implement it in my game. I found many code examples and explanations, but none that really walked a simpleton like me through the ins and outs of the process. I hope this post will help some of you to appreciate the elegance of this algorithm.

Describing a Perfect Game of Tic Tac Toe

To begin, let's start by defining what it means to play a perfect game of tic tac toe:

If I play perfectly, every time I play I will either win the game, or I will draw the game. Furthermore if I play against another perfect player, I will always draw the game.

How might we describe these situations quantitatively? Let's assign a score to the "end game conditions:"

I win, hurray! I get 10 points!

I lose, shit. I lose 10 points (because the other player gets 10 points)

I draw, whatever. I get zero points, nobody gets any points.

So now we have a situation where we can determine a possible score for any game end state.

Looking at a Brief Example

To apply this, let's take an example from near the end of a game, where it is my turn. I am X. My goal here, obviously, is to maximize my end game score.